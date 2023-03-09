The fear around Zombie virus might get real. The thawing of the permafrost in the Siberian Arctic due to climate change and global warming could unleash ancient viruses that have been lying dormant for millions of years in the frozen earth. While this may sound like a science fiction scenario, researchers have already resurrected several viruses from permafrost dating back more than 48,000 years, proving that prehistorical viruses can remain infectious. Noting that our immune system might not be adept to handle these viruses, an expert cited, “It is correct to have respect for the situation and be proactive and not just reactive. And the way to fight fear is to have knowledge."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}