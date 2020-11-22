After Covid, ‘normal’ could be profoundly different

Housing choices might be affected too. While many of the city dwellers who pulled up stakes and went to the suburbs as a result of the crisis may have merely been making moves they were destined to make eventually anyway, the premium placed on extra living space has gone way up. That used to come at the cost of a tougher commute, but moving one further highway exit or train stop from the office is more palatable if you work from home frequently. A vacation cottage becomes more desirable, too, if you are able to work from it during part of the year.