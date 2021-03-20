After Covid, should you keep working from home? Here’s how to decide
More people will have the choice to telecommute permanently. But there are a lot of factors to consider.
If you are offered the opportunity to keep working from home on a long-term basis, should you take it?
Only 11% of employers in a recent Conference Board survey report that they expect to require all their workers to return to the office over the long term—although 27% of respondents said their plans were unknown—and about a third say that 40% or more of their workforce will be primarily remote.
