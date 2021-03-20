Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >After Covid, should you keep working from home? Here’s how to decide

After Covid, should you keep working from home? Here’s how to decide

Photo: Bloomberg
8 min read . 12:05 AM IST Peter Cappelli,Rocio Bonet, The Wall Street Journal

More people will have the choice to telecommute permanently. But there are a lot of factors to consider.

If you are offered the opportunity to keep working from home on a long-term basis, should you take it?

Only 11% of employers in a recent Conference Board survey report that they expect to require all their workers to return to the office over the long term—although 27% of respondents said their plans were unknown—and about a third say that 40% or more of their workforce will be primarily remote.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Truckers may see boost from pandemic aid’s pension lifeline

3 min read . 12:15 AM IST

Centre asks states to test for new strain

1 min read . 19 Mar 2021

WhatsApp’s privacy rules unlawful: Govt

2 min read . 19 Mar 2021

Brands back multiple IPL teams for higher visibility

2 min read . 19 Mar 2021

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.