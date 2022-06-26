Prior to this, Heard had also stated that she has 'no bad feelings or ill will' toward her ex-husband and that she still loves him
Following the verdict of their highly publicised defamation case, actor Johnny Depp 'wishes no ill will' for his ex-wife, actor Amber Heard and won't 'jump on the social media hate band wagon', reports have quoted a person in the know as saying.
“After all is said and done, Johnny wishes no ill will for Amber. He isn’t going to jump on the social media hate band wagon and he just wants to move forward with his own life," Hollywood Life quoted a source.
“Johnny can’t wait to go on tour next year and even though it’s a ways away he has a ton of projects lined up to keep him very busy in the meantime. Johnny is happier than he has been in a long time and he feels like this is a whole new chapter for him. Music has always been cathartic for Johnny and this is really what he needs right now after all the stress and drama he’s dealt with for the past several years," it added.
Prior to this, Heard had also stated that she has "no bad feelings or ill will" toward her ex-husband and that she still loves him.
"I love him. I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't. I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand. If you have just ever loved anyone, it should be easy," said Heard.
When the topic of her Washington Post op-ed, which was at the centre of Depp's USD 50 million defamation case, was brought up, she said, "The op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny. What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time."
After the recent six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on 1 June, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.
