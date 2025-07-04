After 'disappointing' Trump, Putin orders strikes on Ukraine's Kyiv

(Bloomberg) -- Russia unleashed a record air strike on Ukraine as US President Donald Trump expressed disappointment over his latest phone call with Vladimir Putin aimed at bringing an end to the war.

Ukrainian air defense said Russia fired 550 drones and missiles, mostly targeting Kyiv, in overnight attacks that lasted more than 11 hours. It reported that 478 aerial targets were intercepted.

Blasts were heard across the capital as impacts registered in five of the city’s districts and residential homes were damaged, Kyiv’s military administration chief, Tymur Tkachenko, said on Telegram. At least one person was killed and 26 were injured, he said.

The assault came as Trump told reporters he was “very disappointed” over Thursday’s call with Putin, in which the Russian president said he “will not back down” from his war aims, according to a Kremlin readout.

“I don’t think he’s looking to stop and that’s too bad,” Trump said, adding that he plans to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the Kremlin is paying close attention to the US leader’s statements, Interfax reported.

Zelenskiy said Friday the Russian air strikes were a “demonstratively significant and cynical blow” that had started “almost simultaneously with the discussion in media of the phone conversation between President Trump and Putin.”

He urged Ukraine’s allies to maintain deliveries of air defenses and to intensify sanctions on Russia. The German government said it was in “intensive talks” to secure Patriot air-defense systems for Kyiv.

“Without really large-scale pressure, Russia will not change its stupid destructive behavior,” Zelenskiy said on Telegram.

The sixth publicly acknowledged call between Trump and Putin since the US president returned to the White House in January, promising to deliver a swift end to the war, took place as Moscow has intensified air attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks.

Russian troops meanwhile have made only incremental gains on the battlefield and at an increasingly steep human cost. The number of Moscow’s casualties since the start of the invasion, including soldiers killed and wounded, is estimated to have climbed above 1 million last month.

Russia is also intensifying its use of chemical weapons in its war against Ukraine, the Dutch secret service said on Friday. Moscow was using chloropicrin, a chemical that can be lethal in high concentrations and violates the Chemical Weapons Convention, according to the statement. Peskov didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday’s strikes damaged the Polish consulate in Kyiv, Warsaw’s Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a post on X. “Please restore supplies of anti-aircraft ammunition to Ukraine and impose tough new sanctions on the aggressor,” he said.

The Ukrainian Environment Ministry urged Kyiv residents to stay indoors because of an elevated level of pollution from the smoke caused by the attack.

After Russia unleashed another massive drone and missile assault on Sunday, the Pentagon announced this week that it was pausing the transfer of artillery rounds and air defenses to Ukraine, citing a review of US stockpiles as it weighs the need to save weapons to guard against other security threats.

Trump had said only last week that he’d look to send more Patriot air-defense missiles to Ukraine following a “good” meeting with Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague. Without more support from Washington, Kyiv risks becoming increasingly vulnerable as the current US funding for military aid that was approved under former President Joe Biden is due to run out in the summer.

The calls signal a renewed attempt by Trump to secure a truce in Russia’s war on Ukraine, currently in its fourth year. Zelenskiy on Thursday reiterated his support for the US leader’s ceasefire proposal, which Putin has so far refused to accept as he pushes his maximalist demands.

The Kremlin also indicated there’d been little progress on ending the war during the nearly hour-long discussion between Putin and Trump.

“Donald Trump once again raised the question of an early cessation of hostilities,” Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters. “Our president said that Russia will achieve its goals.”

He described the conversation as “frank, businesslike and concrete,” adding that the leaders agreed to continue their discussions soon. Putin and Trump talked about Iran and the situation in the Middle East “in considerable detail,” Ushakov said.

There was no discussion of a meeting between the two leaders, and they didn’t touch on the US decision to halt weapons supplies to Ukraine, Ushakov added.

Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine quickly, citing his relationship with Putin, but he has also threatened to walk away if the two sides can’t agree to terms. While he has squeezed weapons supplies to Ukraine, he hasn’t imposed any more sanctions on Russia, despite appeals from Zelenskiy and European leaders to ramp up pressure on Putin.

“We had a call, it was a pretty long call,” Trump told reporters Thursday evening. “We also talked about, as you know, the war with Ukraine, and I’m not happy about that.”

“No, I didn’t make any progress,” he said.

--With assistance from Stephanie Lai, Ben Holland, Maxim Edwards, Indy Scholtens and Mark Sweetman.

(Updates with casualty count, Kremlin comments on Trump-Putin call, German efforts to secure air defense from third paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com