After drone attacks, Ukraine demands exclusion of Russia from G20. Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 02:38 PM IST
- After fresh drones attacks from Russia, Ukraine has demanded that it should be excluded from the G20 grouping
Russia has launched fresh attacks against Ukraine. The capital city of Kyiv is facing several attacks by drones hitting critical infrastructure and residential areas of the city. Two people are also reported to be trapped under the debris. Citing the fresh spells of air attacks by Russian forces, Ukraine has demanded the exclusion of Russia from the G20 grouping.