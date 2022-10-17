Russia has launched fresh attacks against Ukraine. The capital city of Kyiv is facing several attacks by drones hitting critical infrastructure and residential areas of the city. Two people are also reported to be trapped under the debris. Citing the fresh spells of air attacks by Russian forces, Ukraine has demanded the exclusion of Russia from the G20 grouping.

"Those who give orders to attack critical infrastructure, to freeze civilians and organize total mobilization to cover the frontline with corpses, cannot sit at the same table with leaders of (the) G20 for sure (Russia) must be expelled from all platforms," senior presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said in a statement on social media.

The demand, if taken, seriously by Western nations might put India in a tough spot as India is going to assume the presidency of G20 for one year from 01 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.

Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 G20 meetings across the country, beginning in December 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on 09 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.

The G20, or Group of Twenty, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, USA) and the European Union (EU).

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85% of global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

The demand came after fresh attacks on Monday by Russia, especially through drones. Ukraine also claimed to have destroyed 85% of the drones since Sunday evening.

The country claimed to destroy 37 drones, which account for 85-86% of the total drones used for attack. "That's quite a good result for the work of our air defenses and that number will rise in the future," he told a news briefing, adding that all the drones had flown into Ukraine from the south.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that these attacks would not 'break' Ukrainians.

"All night and all morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population. Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine. The enemy can attack our cities but it won't be able to break us," Zelenskyy said.