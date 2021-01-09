After Elon Musk, here are the top 9 richest people in the world

After Tesla's founder Elon Musk passed Jeff Bezos to become the world's richest person with a net worth of more than $188.5 billion earlier this week, his net worth now stands at $209 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks the richest people in the world everyday. With Elon Musk at the top of the list, here are the nine other top richest people in the world according to the Index.

Jeff Bezos ($186 billion):

After being surpassed by Elon Musk, Amazon.com, Inc.'s Jeff Bezos is the second top richest person in the world with a net worth of $186 billion. He is currently the CEO, and president of the e-commerce company.

Bill Gates ($134 billion):

Long-known as one of the richest persons, Microsoft's Bill Gates is now ranked the third richest person in the world with a net worth of $134 billion. Gates is the co-founder of Microsoft. He, with his wife Melinda, also chairs the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, an American private foundation. The technology giant also funds the foundation.

Bernard Arnault ($117 billion):

The French billionaire is now the fourth richest person in the world with his net worth at $117 billion. He is the chairman and chief executive of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, the world's largest luxury-goods company.

Mark Zuckerberg ($101 billion):

One of the biggest tech giants in the world Mark Zuckerberg is the fifth richest person in the world with a net worth of $101 billion. He is the co-founder of the social media platform, Facebook and has also backed the digital currency Libra which is now called Diem. Zuckerberg also acquired the social media platform, Instagram and Whatsapp messenger in 2014.

Zhong Shanshan ($95.1 billion):

China's bottled water king Zhong Shanshan is the world's sixth richest person with a net worth of $95.1 billion. He recently passed Mukesh Ambani and then Warren Buffet. Shanshan founded Nongfu Spring, the largest beverage company in China and also chairs the company.

Warren Buffet ($88.7 billion):

With a net worth of $88.7 billion, American investor Warren Buffet is ranked the seventh richest person in the world. He is also the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

Larry Page ($84.5 billion):

The co-founder of Google is now the eighth richest person with a net worth of $84.5 billion. In December 2019, Page stepped down as the CEO of Alphabet which is now headed by Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Sergey Brin ($81.8 billion):

The other co-founder of Google, Sergey Brin is the ninth richest person in the world with a net worth of $81.8 billion. He served as the president of Alphabet Inc. until December 2019.

Larry Ellison ($81.2 billion):

Larry Ellison is ranked ten in the list of the richest people in the world. His net worth is $81.2 billion and is the co-founder of Oracle Corporation. He also serves as the company's executive chairman and CTO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via