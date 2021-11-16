Michael Burry, the investor made famous in 'The Big Short' film, has deleted his Twitter account once again, shortly after the investor disclosed he ditched some of his biggest bearish bets. A search for Burry’s account, @michaeljburry, on the Twitter.com website showed the account no longer exists. Burry has repeatedly deleted and reactivated his account in recent months.

Burry had been active on Twitter in recent days. He weighed in on Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s share sales, with Musk firing back that Burry was “a broken clock", and warned of what he sees as an ongoing bubble in financial markets.

Burry is a broken clock — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2021

The investor had took aim at Musk, tweeting, "@elonmusk borrowed against 88.3 million shares, sold all his mansions, moved to Texas, and is asking @BernieSanders whether he should sell more stock. He doesn't need cash. He just wants to sell $TSL.

Scion Asset Management, which Burry founded and runs as chief executive officer, closed a number of trades in the third quarter including bets against Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF, Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. and the biggest Treasuries exchange-traded fund, the iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Burry has called out Musk multiple times in recent days, criticizing him over his comments on Rivian Automotive Inc. and saying that his personal loans were probably the reason he needed to sell stock.

