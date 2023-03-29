After FATF, European Union removes Pakistan from list 'High-Risk Third Countries'2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 10:40 PM IST
In October 2022, the FATF, which is a global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog removed Pakistan from the list of countries under increased monitoring
The European Union on Wednesday removed Pakistan from its list of "High-Risk Third Countries," a move which can help the crisis-hit country to conduct its business more freely. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the decision and said it would facilitate the country's businesses, individuals, and entities.
