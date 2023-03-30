After food crisis, massive water shortage to hit Pakistan in Kharif season1 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Massive water shortage in Pakistan comes months after unprecedented floods submerged large swathes of land across Sindh and southern Punjab.
Pakistan, the country which is currently facing its worst economic collapse along with a food crisis during the holy month of Ramadan, is now heading toward a massive water shortage in the coming Kharif season. This comes months after unprecedented floods submerged large swathes of land across Sindh and southern Punjab.
