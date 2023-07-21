After France and Singapore, India's UPI payment model reaches Sri Lanka

After France and Singapore, India's UPI payment model reaches Sri Lanka2 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology will now be accepted in Sri Lanka, as several agreements were exchanged between the two countries. UPI has already partnered with France, UAE, and Singapore for cross-border transactions.
India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) technology will now be accepted in neighbouring Sri Lanka. Apart from UPI's acceptance, several agreements were also exchanged between India and Sri Lanka in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the national capital on Friday.
