After the two-day visit to France came to an end, PM Modi will be heading towards UAE to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his official statement, PM Modi said that India and UAE are engaged across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for an Official Visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi," PM Modi said in a statement before his departure from India.

Bastille Day celebrations made France visit ‘memorable’

Terming the France visit more ‘memorable’ because off Bastille Day celebrations, PM Modi expressed his gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

"This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May friendship continue to soar," tweeted PM Modi.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi participated in the Bastille Day celebrations on Friday as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.

PM Modi joined the celebration to markt the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. Other than this, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the parade. The army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

During his visit, PM Modi also met top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. He called the his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron very productive as the two leaders reviewed the full range of India-France relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperatoon in futuristic secotrs like green hydrogen, renewable energy, AI, semiconductors and more.