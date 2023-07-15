After France, PM Modi embarks on visit to UAE today2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his two-day visit to France and expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality
After the two-day visit to France came to an end, PM Modi will be heading towards UAE to visit Abu Dhabi on July 15. In his official statement, PM Modi said that India and UAE are engaged across various sectors, including fintech, defence, security and energy. During his visit, he is scheduled to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
