After G20 Summit in Delhi, Joe Biden to visit Vietnam for bilateral ties1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 07:03 AM IST
After attending the G20 Summit in India, US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam to explore opportunities for economic growth and strengthen bilateral ties.
After attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden will commence his one-day visit to Vietnam on September 10. He will travel to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders.
