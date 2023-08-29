After attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden will commence his one-day visit to Vietnam on September 10. He will travel to Hanoi, the Vietnamese capital, to meet with General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders.

In an official statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “The leaders will explore opportunities to promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy, etc."

In addition, Biden's visit to Vietnam will also focus on expanding the people-to-people ties between the two countries through education exchanges, workforce development programs, combatting climate change, and increasing peace, prosperity, and stability in the region, as per AP reports.

The White House also announced that Joe Biden will stop in Alaska on his way home from Vietnam to mark the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

During his short visit to Alaska, the US President will also participate in a memorial ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage with members of the military, first responders, and their families, Jean-Pierre said in the statement.

For years, the Unites States has been seeking to strengthen relations with Vietnam which has cautiously approached entreaties by Washington. It is pertinent to note that China and Russia have also long served as key trading partners for Vietnam, AP reported.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also visited Vietnam weeks after the 50th anniversary of the US troop withdrawal that marked the end of America’s direct military involvement in Vietnam. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in July also traveled to Hanoi.

Diplomatic relations between the US and Vietnam were only restored in 1995. Since then, bilateral trade has grown, reaching a high of $138 billion in goods trade last year.

The Vietnam visit was announced after Biden earlier this month hosted the leaders of Japan and South Korea for a historic summit at the US presidential retreat of Camp David to cement a new economic and security agreement, according to AP reports.

Biden has worked to bring South Korea and Japan — historic rivals — closer together amid their shared concerns about Chinese assertiveness in the Pacific and North Korea's nuclear program.

(With AP inputs)