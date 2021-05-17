After Gaza’s deadliest day, Israel says it is targeting Hamas tunnels

Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh said in an interview published Monday in the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar that Egypt, Qatar, Russia and the U.N. have contacted Hamas as part of efforts to reach a cease-fire. Mr. Haniyeh said in the interview that his group would only accept a solution that “rises to the sacrifices put forward by the Palestinian people." He added that Hamas was fighting not for Gaza, but for Jerusalem, and against what he called Israeli attempts to “Judaize" the city.

