After Go First, Lufthansa cites issue with Pratt & Whitney engine, ground third of A220 fleet3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr said that the idling of the narrow-body aircraft is on top of three other ‘brand new’ aircraft with Pratt engines that are also down.
Deutsche airline carrier Lufthansa AG on Thursday informed that they had grounded a third of its Airbus SE A220 fleet in Zurich owing to problems with Pratt and Whitney engines. This comes as a crucial reminder for airlines ahead of the summer travel season.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×