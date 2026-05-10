After hantavirus, norovirus outbreak on Caribbean Princess cruise leaves over 100 sick: All you need to know

More than 100 passengers and crew members have fallen sick during a norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship. However, passengers say that life on the ship continues to feel surprisingly normal.

Speaking to NBC News on Saturday, Jan van Milligen, a passenger, said, "The normal atmosphere is still here," and added, "We went to a show last night, had dinner and breakfast this morning.”

The norovirus scare comes on the heels of a hantavirus outbreak reported on a Dutch-flagged cruise ship.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What caused the illness outbreak on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship? ⌵ The Caribbean Princess cruise ship experienced a norovirus outbreak that infected over 100 passengers and crew members. The predominant symptoms reported were vomiting and diarrhoea. 2 How does norovirus spread on cruise ships? ⌵ Norovirus can spread quickly in close quarters like cruise ships. It can spread through contaminated food, water, and surfaces, or through direct contact with infected individuals. Tiny droplets from vomit can also contribute to its spread. 3 What measures were taken on the Caribbean Princess to control the norovirus outbreak? ⌵ The cruise line implemented increased sanitation procedures, disinfected all areas of the ship, and isolated sick passengers and crew. Passengers were also encouraged to practice frequent hand washing and be cautious about hygiene, with buffet self-service suspended. 4 What is hantavirus and how is it typically spread? ⌵ Hantaviruses are a group of viruses that usually spread after coming into contact with infected rodents or their urine, saliva, or droppings. The Andes strain, however, can rarely spread between people. 5 Is there a risk of a hantavirus pandemic similar to COVID-19? ⌵ Health experts have clarified that there is no risk of a pandemic-level threat from hantavirus due to the low likelihood of human-to-human transmission. The risk to the wider public is considered low.

Also Read | Norovirus Outbreak! Nearly 100 people fall sick on board cruise ship

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak was reported on Thursday during the ship's April 28 to May 11 voyage through the Caribbean. The outbreak infected 102 people out of a total of 3,116 passengers and 13 crew members. The predominant symptoms reported were vomiting and diarrhoea, and the agency cited norovirus as the cause.

Princess cruise ship implements enhanced sanitation measures The cruise line said it has implemented increased sanitation procedures, while the CDC said sick passengers and crew members were isolated and stool samples were collected for testing.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said that “a limited number of individuals reported mild gastrointestinal illness” during the voyage from Port Everglades in Florida. It further stated that every area of the ship was quickly disinfected, and additional sanitising measures were implemented throughout the voyage.

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Additionally, upon the cruise's arrival at Port Canaveral on May 11, the Caribbean Princess will undergo comprehensive cleaning and disinfection before departing for her next voyage.

Also Read | Over 70 passengers fall sick in norovirus outbreak on Royal Caribbean Cruise

Passenger recalls strict measures on board Speaking with NBC, Van Milligen highlighted the strict measures undertaken to stop the spread of the virus. He said the cruise line took all necessary precautions to curb the virus's spread and added that passengers were also informed in a timely manner.

Some of the changes that Van Milligen witnessed included frequent hand washing by passengers and them becoming more cautious about hygiene. Additionally, passengers were no longer allowed to serve themselves at the buffet.

What is norovirus: Symptoms and how does it spread? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), norovirus is a viral infection and the leading cause of acute gastroenteritis worldwide. It commonly causes the sudden onset of diarrhoea and vomiting. Emerging evidence also suggests that norovirus infection may be linked to intestinal inflammation, malnutrition, and long-term health complications.

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According to the CDC, it can spread quickly in close quarters, including cruise ships. It can spread through contaminated food, water, and surfaces in several ways.

Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak: WHO urges calm as cruise ship nears Tenerife

A person infected with the virus may touch food with their bare hands, allowing the virus to transfer directly. Food can also become contaminated if it is placed on surfaces containing tiny particles of vomit or faeces. In some cases, small droplets released when an infected person vomits can land on food. Contaminated water used in agriculture or seafood harvesting, such as oysters grown in polluted water, can also spread the virus.

The virus may also spread through contaminated water, including both recreational and drinking water sources. Water can become contaminated when sewage or leaking septic tanks enter wells or reservoirs. It may also spread if an infected person vomits or defecates in the water. Inadequate water treatment, including insufficient chlorine levels, can further increase the risk of transmission.

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Norovirus can also survive on contaminated surfaces and spread through contact with infected individuals. A sick person may touch surfaces with unwashed hands, leaving behind the virus. Contaminated food, water, or objects placed on surfaces can also spread infection. Tiny droplets from vomit can travel through the air, settle on nearby surfaces, or even enter another person’s mouth. In some cases, diarrhoea from an infected person may splatter onto surrounding surfaces, contributing to further spread.

Hantavirus outbreak The norovirus outbreak comes at a time when another virus outbreak has been reported on a Dutch-flagged cruise ship. A hantavirus outbreak was reported on Thursday, with at least nine confirmed or suspected cases. According to the WHO, there are over 20 strains of hantavirus, which usually spread after coming into contact with rodents or their urine, saliva, or droppings. However, the Andes strain, which has been reported on the Dutch-flagged cruise ship, can spread between people.

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So far, three people have lost their lives. However, medical experts have clarified that there was no risk of a pandemic-level threat because of the low likelihood of human-to-human transmission.

Key Takeaways Norovirus spreads rapidly in close quarters like cruise ships, emphasizing the importance of hygiene.

The cruise line implemented strict sanitation measures to contain the outbreak.

Passengers reported feeling secure due to timely information and precautions taken by the cruise line.