After Harry-Meghan's docu-series release, Royal Family remains 'united': Report

Following the explosive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Netflix, the British royal family is standing as one and continues to be 'united'.
Recently longtime royal photographer Arthur Edwards told Page Six that Harry may say whatever he wants, but that "it won't change anything" for the family.
Edwards, who has been snapping photos of the royals since 1977, recently attended the 'Royal Carols: Together for Christmas' concert at Westminster Abbey, reported Page Six.
According to the daily, King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, walk down the aisle together.
"Them walking united down the aisle together, both families just gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united," he said.
While talking to Page Six, Edwards exuded regret when discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's choice to retire as senior working royals.
"I was taken in by Meghan. It must be honest. I thought she was a rock star," he told Page Six.
"I thought she was going to really take off because we covered that first 18 months, and it was a whirlwind ... and she was sensational."
"He (Harry) was just just a really special type of guy," Edward said.
"You know, he was he wasn't the sharpest tool in the shed at school. But I mean, he went on to achieve an awful lot, and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, which is pretty impressive. And I liked him a lot and I loved working with him."
He added that once Harry married Meghan their friendly connection with photographers quickly ended.
"And then Meghan came along and suddenly went, stopped," he revealed.
"She didn't want to meet us. We asked three times. She didn't want to know. And now I suspect that she had an agenda and that was always the plan," he said.
Edwards is undoubtedly upset by the docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' and Harry's impending memoir, "Spare," which is scheduled to be published next month.
"That will probably have some not-very-nice stories about the royal family in it," he said.
"But he can't keep doing that. You can't keep attacking the family. You know, there's got to be something else ... Why doesn't he use that platform to promote his charities? He's got some amazing charities that he sponsors. The Invictus Games and the Senetable Aid is helping kids in Africa find schools and (learning) to read and write."
"And so I can't feel bad towards Harry," he continued telling Page Six.
"I look for the good in people, not the bad and he is basically a very good person."
