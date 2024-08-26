After Hezbollah’s retaliation, all eyes fix on Iran
Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Aug 2024, 04:54 PM IST
Summary
- Iran has remained largely silent about the militant group’s attack on Israel, raising questions about its next move.
Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Sunday told Lebanese people they could “take a breath," saying that after a salvo of rockets on Sunday, the Iran-backed militant group was done with retaliation against Israel for the July killing of a senior leader in Beirut.
