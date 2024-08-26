After Hezbollah’s retaliation, all eyes fix on Iran

Amos Yadlin, a former head of Israeli military intelligence, said he believes Iran is contemplating a different response than repeating the direct attack on Israel seen in April, based on his own analysis and nonpublic intelligence assessments. The reasons, he said, are threats from the U.S. and promises from Israel that its retaliation would be much stronger than in April, as well as internal opposition from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who hopes to improve Iran’s economy and ties with the West.