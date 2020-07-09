Home >News >world >After India, Australia to ban TikTok over fears of data security threat
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. (Photo: Reuters) (REUTERS)
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. (Photo: Reuters) (REUTERS)

After India, Australia to ban TikTok over fears of data security threat

1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 03:38 PM IST ANI

  • Liberal Senator Jim Molan said TikTok was being 'used and abused' by the Chinese govt amidst accusations of data collection by the app
  • Labor Senator Jenny McAllister has reportedly demanded the TikTok's representatives to face the Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media

AUSTRALIA : Following India and the US, several Australian legislators are proposing to ban TikTok as they too fear the app was being used by the Chinese government to collect users' data, reported the South China Morning Post.

Recently, Liberal Senator Jim Molan said TikTok was being "used and abused" by the Chinese government. Labor Senator Jenny McAllister has reportedly demanded the TikTok's representatives to face the Select Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media.

While TikTok continues to refute the allegations, the move has sparked questions on whether China can really get access to users' data from TikTok?

The South China Morning Post reported that though the TikTok owner ByteDance have constantly claimed that its data is stored in servers in the US and Singapore but it is not a difficult task for the Chinese government to get access to the data.

In January, the company was reported as saying: "You should understand that no data storage system or transmission of data over the Internet or any other public network can be guaranteed to be 100% secure."

Further, if a TikTok user decides to delete their content from their device, or even a certain country's government imposes a ban on the app, the data would not be retrospectively erased. It is because once the information is transferred, it is impossible to retract without the help of the company.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Protesters holds a Hong Kong independence flag (REUTERS)

Australia offers safe haven to Hong Kongers, sparking China's fury

3 min read . 02:35 PM IST
File photo of copies of the South China Morning Post newspaper displayed for sale at a news-stand in Hong Kong. Control of the city’s premier English-language broadsheet has been unchanged since media magnate Rupert Murdoch sold most of his stake to Malaysian billionaire Robert Kuok in 1993. Photo: Bloomberg<br />

Alibaba agrees to buy Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post

3 min read . 12 Dec 2015
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout