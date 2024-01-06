After India fiasco, Canada PM Justin Trudeau's aircraft becomes ‘unserviceable’ in Jamaica
Canada on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's military aircraft that took him and his family for a vacation in Jamaica had become ‘unserviceable’ and the Royal Canadian Air Force had to dispatch a rescue aircraft in order to bring the Trudeau family back to their home country. Notably, this is the second time in 4 months that the Canadian PM's aircraft faced an issue during an abroad visit.