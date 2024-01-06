Canada on Friday confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's military aircraft that took him and his family for a vacation in Jamaica had become ‘unserviceable’ and the Royal Canadian Air Force had to dispatch a rescue aircraft in order to bring the Trudeau family back to their home country. Notably, this is the second time in 4 months that the Canadian PM's aircraft faced an issue during an abroad visit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We can confirm two Royal Canadian Air Force CC-144 Challengers were in Jamaica supporting transport for the prime minister," a spokesperson for Canada's defence department told Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Department of National Defence's (DND) Andrée-Anne Poulin told CBC, "The first aircraft that transported the Prime Minister's party became unserviceable after arrival,"

"The second aircraft brought a maintenance team to repair the first aircraft, and remained in the area as a back-up for the Prime Minister's departure, if necessary." the top Canadian official added.

PM Trudeau and his family including his estranged wife Sophie had travelled to Jamaica on December 26 onboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-144 Challenger aircraft and were scheduled to depart the Caribbean island on January 4 but a maintenance issue was found on the aircraft on January 2 and an inspection and maintenance team was dispatched on January 3 which ‘returned the aircraft to serviceability’, CBC reported. PM Trudeau and his family finally took off from Jamaica on January 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, PM Trudeau who was in India to attend the G20 summit in was stuck in the country for 2 days after pre-flight checks revealed that a part of his military aircraft was faulty and needed to be replaced.

Notably, Prime Minister Trudeau had reportedly been offered an ‘Air India One’ aircraft to transport him to his home country but the Canadian side decided to wait for the backup aircraft instead.

