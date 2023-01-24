After India, Google's next worry in US as DOJ likely to sue it over digital ad market dominance2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
The US Justice Department is poised to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant’s dominance over the digital advertising market, according to people familiar with the matter.
