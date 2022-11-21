After inviting Donald Trump's return, Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West to Twitter

After inviting Donald Trump's return, Elon Musk welcomes Kanye West to Twitter2 min read . 09:41 AM IST
- Ye (formerly known as KanyeWest) has returned to Twitter after a two-week hiatus from the social network
After the reinstatement of former US president Donald Trump's account on Twitter, American musician Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has also returned to the platform.
The new Twitter chief Elon Musk welcomed the 'Blood on the Leaves', singer on the platform.
Ye has returned to Twitter after a two-week hiatus from the social network. Ye has 32 million followers on Twitter.
Musk responded positively to Ye’s initial tweet, tweeting “Don’t kill what ye hate, Save what ye love".
Posting from an iPhone on Sunday, the artist first tested that he was still unblocked -- his account had been temporarily suspended and restored at the end of October, which Musk said was not his decision -- before following up with “Shalom : )".
Ye’s earlier suspension had been due to an antisemitic tweet. The hip-hop artist last month agreed to buy the social media platform Parler, embraced by conservatives as an alternative to Twitter.
Yesterday, Musk also reactivated Trump's account after a gap of more than 680 days.
The billionaire spent the weekend polling his followers on the platform whether to restore the access of Donald Trump, the former US president who was permanently suspended following the 6 January breaching of the US capitol. Some 52% responded in the affirmative and Trump is now clear to return -- though he’s responded by saying that he’ll stick to his own social network, Truth Social.
"I don't see any reason for it," the former president said via video when asked whether he planned to return to Twitter by a panel at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting.
He said he would stick with his new platform Truth Social, the app developed by his Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) startup, which he said had better user engagement than Twitter and was doing "phenomenally well".
However, the 45th US president praised Musk and said he had always liked him. But Trump also said Twitter suffered from bots, and fake accounts and that the problems it faced were "incredible".
Musk’s latest tweet depicts Twitter as a drug that Trump will be sorely tempted to return to.
If Trump returned to Twitter, the move would raise questions about his commitment to Truth Social, which launched on Apple’s App Store in February and Google’s Play Store in October. Trump has some 4.57 million followers on Truth Social.
Truth Social has been Trump’s main source of direct communication with his followers since he began posting on the app regularly in May. He has used Truth Social to promote his allies, criticize opponents and defend his reputation amid legal scrutiny from state, congressional and federal investigators.
His agreement with the company, however, opens the door for Trump to engage extensively on other platforms. Trump is obligated to give Truth Social a six-hour exclusive on any post – but is free to post "political messaging, political fundraising or get-out-the vote efforts" on any site, at any time, according to a May SEC filing.
