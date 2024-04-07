After Jesus Christ, Donald Trump compares himself to Nelson Mandela: ‘Glad to become a modern…’
Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, sparking quick and virulent criticism from President Joe Biden's campaign team.
Former US President Donald Trump, who has been indicted in four different criminal cases, on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela while accusing Merchan of violating the law his First Amendment rights to free speech.
