Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, sparking quick and virulent criticism from President Joe Biden's campaign team.

Former US President Donald Trump, who has been indicted in four different criminal cases, on Saturday compared himself to South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela while accusing Merchan of violating the law his First Amendment rights to free speech. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “If this Partisan Hack wants to put me in the 'clink' for speaking the open and obvious TRUTH, I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela - It will be my GREAT HONOR."

It is pertinent to note that Nelson Mandela also spent 27 years in jail before being released and serving as South African president. He died in 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The criminal cases against Trump could end in jail time for the billionaire real estate mogul. One of the cases include paying hush money to a onetime porn star before the 2016 presidential election when he defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

On the other hand, Judge Juan Merchan has placed a partial gag order on Trump, who has publicly disparaged the judge on social media. The trial is scheduled to start on April 15.

Trump's comparison with Nelson Mandela sparked a quick criticism from US President Joe Biden's campaign team that called him “very self-centered". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Imagine being so self-centered that you compare yourself to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela all within the span of little more than a week: that's Donald Trump for you," the Biden team said in an official statement.

Notably, this is not the first time Trump compared himself to Mandela. Previously, he likened himself to Mandela and Jesus Christ at a 2023 rally.

The former US President on March 25 compared himself to Jesus while appearing in court for a hearing in connection to his hush money payment case. He also shared the Bible verse, Psalm 109:3–8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Received this morning — Beautiful, thank you! 'It's ironic that Christ walked through His greatest persecution the very week they are trying to steal your property from you. But have you seen this verse...?" he wrote on Truth Social.

(With AFP inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

