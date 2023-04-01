After massive job cuts earlier this year, Google has now announced cost-cutting measures that include a focus on prioritizing its work in artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement was made in a memo signed by Ruth Porat, Google's chief financial officer, and Prabhakar Raghavan, the company's search lead, on behalf of all PA and Functional leads.

“This work is particularly vital because of our recent growth, the challenging economic environment, and our incredible investment opportunities to drive technology forward — particularly in AI," read the memo, as reported by Business Insider

The memo also revealed that the company would be making changes to its office services in response to the new hybrid workweek. Cafes, micro-kitchens, and other facilities will be tailored to better match how and when they are being used, and decisions will be based on data.

“For example, where a cafe is seeing a significantly lower volume of use on certain days, we'll close it on those days and put more focus instead on popular options that are close by."

These cost-cutting measures come months after Google announced that it would cut 12,000 jobs.

In a memo, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stated that the company had reviewed its products, people, and priorities, leading to job cuts across geographies and tech. He acknowledged the different economic reality that the company was facing and took full responsibility for the decisions that led them to that point.

Recently, a group of employees at Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, signed a petition calling for better treatment towards co-workers during the layoff process. Close to 1,400 people working at Alphabet Inc., in an open letter to Sundar Pichai, listed some demands, including the freezing of new hirings.