After Joe Biden's 'shaky' remark, US says 'partner of choice' for India now

On being asked how Quad partners are seeing India's stand on Russia, Price said, US State Dept Spox Ned Price said, " So, the fact is that we are a partner of India now. We are a partner of India when it comes to shared interests when it comes to the values we share in a free and open Indo-Pacific. And we’ve invested in that relationship in terms of our defence and security. So historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now, as are many of our partners and allies around the world."