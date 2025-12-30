After Khaleda Zia’s death, Taslima Nasreen wonders if Lajja ban, her 31-year-old exile will end

Bangladeshi-Swedish writer Taslima Nasreen, who has been living in exile since being expelled by the Khaleda Zia government in Bangladesh, is wondering if the ban on her book Lajja – and her 31-year-old exile – will finally come to an end with the former prime minister's death.

Reflecting somberly on Khaleda Zia’s death, Taslima Nasreen, in a post on X, said the former prime minster had a successful life without much suffering except for the time when Sheikh Hasina jailed her for two years.

She goes on to wonder if with her death, “will the bans on the books not be lifted?”

Taslima Nasreen said, “Khaleda Zia has passed away. She was 80 years old. From a housewife she became a party chief, and served as the country’s prime minister for ten years. She lived a successful life—a long life. Sheikh Hasina kept her in jail for two years; apart from that period, I don’t think she suffered much after 1981. Everyone suffers from illnesses; she did too. I am thinking: with her death, will the bans on the books she had banned not be lifted?”

“She banned my Lajja in 1993. She banned Utal Hawa in 2002. She banned Ka in 2003. She banned Those Dark Days in 2004,” the author said.

“While she was alive, she did not stand up for freedom of expression by lifting the bans on those books. If her death now ends up protecting freedom of expression, so be it….she unjustly expelled me from my own country. During her rule, she did not allow me to return home,” Taslima Nasreen said.

“Will her death bring an end to my 31-year sentence of exile? Or will unjust rulers continue to carry injustice, ruler after ruler, generation after generation?” she asked.

Khaleda Zia, the three-time prime minister of Bangladesh and chief of Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP), passed away today, December 30, in Dhaka after a prolonged illness. She was 80 years old.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, December 31, and she will be buried with full state honours beside her husband, late president Ziaur Rahman.

Khaleda Zia's funeral Khaleda Zia's funeral will be held after Zohr prayers at Parliament's South Plaza and the adjoining Manik Mia Avenue, Law Advisor Asif Nazrul was quoted as saying by news portal bdnews24.com.

After her funeral, she will be laid to rest with full state honours beside Ziaur Rahman's grave at Zia Udyan in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka. Also Read | Sheikh Hasina condoles death of her arch-enemy Khaleda Zia, says ‘her contributions were immense’

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has announced a three-day state mourning and a one-day general holiday. In a televised address, Muhammad Yunus announced, “At the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, I declare three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday tomorrow on the day of her Namaz-e-Janaza.”

“I know that all of you are deeply saddened at this time. I hope that you will show patience during this time of mourning and cooperate with all those concerned who are involved in observing the formalities, including her Namaz-e-Janaza,” he said.