After Korean dramas, now Turkish shows gain fan following3 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 10:58 PM IST
- Shows like Daydreamer, The Promise, Our Story, The Protector and Magnificent Century drawing large numbers on streaming platforms
Listen to this article
After relishing Korean dramas in the past few years, young Indian viewers are now falling in love with Turkish programming, with shows like Daydreamer, The Promise, Our Story, The Protector and Magnificent Century drawing large numbers on streaming platforms like MX Player, Netflix and YouTube.