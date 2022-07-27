After Korean dramas, now Turkish shows gain fan following

“International content has been a window to the outside world," said Mansi Shrivastav, senior vice-president, content acquisitions, alliances and distribution, MX Player. “While the core user base (for Turkish content) resides in metros and tier-I cities, we have seen that the appeal of such shows transcends geographies. Even smaller towns in far-flung places show a big appetite for dubbed Turkish shows. The long format with 100-plus episodes indicates high commitment and interest levels by users," Shrivastav said. The platform has seen hits like Daydreamer, The Promise (currently airing its third season), Our Story; Brave and Beautiful; Feriha; A Miracle; Love is in the Air; and Endless Love.

