After layoffs, Amazon now plans to trim employee stock awards2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 07:38 AM IST
Amazon.com Inc. laid off about 100 employees in its video-game divisions as part of its broader cutbacks, affecting workers at Prime Gaming, Game Growth and the company’s San Diego studio.
After a second round of mass layoffs at Amazon Inc, the e-commerce giant would now reduce employee stock awards as the company navigates an uncertain economy, the spokesperson said in an official statement without specifying the period of the final outlook year.
