After London, polio virus found in New York's sewage. 10 points2 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 08:46 PM IST
- The polio virus has now been found in around eight different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City
Listen to this article
New York City on Friday reported another incident of poliovirus. The polio virus has now been found in around eight different wastewater samples in two adjacent counties north of New York City. According to the city's health official, the polio virus was detected in wastewater. A few weeks ago the virus was found in Rockland County north of the city.