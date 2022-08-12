After London, polio virus found in New York's sewage. 10 points

Inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) is given as an injection in the leg or arm, depending on the patient’s age. Another one is the Oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV). The polio vaccine protects children by preparing their bodies to fight the poliovirus. Almost all children (99 children to 100 out of 100) who get all the recommended doses of the inactivated polio vaccine will be protected from polio, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).