After London row, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

After London row, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:47 PM IST
A group of pro-Khalistani protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, mere hours after a similar attack against the Indian High Commission in London.
As the Punjab government cracks down on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday. The development came mere hours after vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London sparked outrage. Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.
