After London row, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

As the Punjab government cracks down on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday. The development came mere hours after vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London sparked outrage. Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises. While the flags were soon removed by consulate personnel, the group also reportedly spray-painted a call to ‘free Amritpal’ on the outer wall.

While there was no immediate comment from San Francisco police, the incident has prompted sharp criticism from Indian Americans.

