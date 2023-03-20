Home / News / World /  After London row, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco
After London row, Khalistan supporters attack Indian consulate in San Francisco

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:47 PM IST Edited By Anwesha Mitra
London, Mar 20 (ANI): A combination of pictures show Khalistani elements attempting to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by the Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (MATV, London)Premium
London, Mar 20 (ANI): A combination of pictures show Khalistani elements attempting to pull down the Indian flag but the flag was rescued by the Indian security personnel at the High Commission of India, in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (MATV, London)

A group of pro-Khalistani protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday, mere hours after a similar attack against the Indian High Commission in London.

As the Punjab government cracks down on Amritpal Singh, Khalistan supporters attacked the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Sunday. The development came mere hours after vandalism at the Indian High Commission in London sparked outrage. Visuals shared online showed a huge mob brandishing Khalistan flags mounted on wooden poles, using it to smash glass doors and windows of the consulate building.

They raised pro-Khalistan slogans as they broke through makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two Khalistani flags inside the premises. While the flags were soon removed by consulate personnel, the group also reportedly spray-painted a call to ‘free Amritpal’ on the outer wall.

While there was no immediate comment from San Francisco police, the incident has prompted sharp criticism from Indian Americans. 

ALSO READ: Top British diplomat summoned to protest pulling down of flag at London mission

More to come…

