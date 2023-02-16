After Lufthansa, websites of three German airports down in suspected cyber attack
- A spokesperson of Dortmund Airport told news agency Reuters that they suspect a possible ‘hacker attack’ as the reason for the disruption
A day after an IT systems outage impacted flight operations of German airline Lufthansa and left thousands of passengers stranded at the Frankfurt airport, the websites of at least three airports in Germany - Dusseldorf, Nuremberg, and Dortmund went offline on Thursday. The back-to-back interruption in operations has invoked suspicions of a possible cyber attack.
