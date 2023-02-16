A day after an IT systems outage impacted flight operations of German airline Lufthansa and left thousands of passengers stranded at the Frankfurt airport, the websites of at least three airports in Germany - Dusseldorf, Nuremberg, and Dortmund went offline on Thursday. The back-to-back interruption in operations has invoked suspicions of a possible cyber attack.

A spokesperson of Dortmund Airport told the news agency Reuters that they suspect a possible ‘hacker attack’ as the reason for the disruption. "We are troubleshooting but it is unlikely failure was due to a regular overload," the spokesperson said.

According to reports, the cyber attack can be a DDoS, which sends high volumes of traffic to target and knock the servers offline.

The reports said that around 200 flights of Lufthansa airline were grounded on Wednesday as the carrier suffered an IT outage. The airline was forced to divert and cancel flights leaving thousands of travelers standard for hours. The incoming planes to Frankfurt airport were diverted to Munich, Nuremberg, and Dusseldorf.

The airline resumed its aviation operations on Thursday. "Operations have returned to normal for the evening and tomorrow... however, if you are flying on Friday please consider that there are upcoming strikes at the airports in FRA (Frankfurt) and MUC (Munich)," Lufthansa airline tweeted.

The airline also plans to cancel at least 1,200 flights on Friday due to strikes at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs. “The employees are jointly putting pressure on the respective employers because no results have been achieved in the previous negotiations," Verdi official Christine Behle said in a statement.

The employees of the airline are seeking better terms of employment due to the rise in the cost of living expenses.

According to news agency Bloomberg, the strikes follow the accidental cutting of telecommunication lines on Wednesday, which is also a possible reason for Lufthansa airline being grounded for the day.