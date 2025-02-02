After Mexico and Canada, China says it’ll challenge US tariffs under WTO

China will challenge US tariffs through the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chinese commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The imposition of tariffs by the US "seriously violates" WTO rules, the ministry said in a statement, urging the US to "engage in frank dialogue and strengthen cooperation."

US President Donald Trump on Saturday ordered 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China starting on Tuesday, risking a new trade war that economists said could slow global growth and reignite inflation. (Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)