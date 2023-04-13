Days after concluding extensive military drills around Taiwan, China has now released a revised set of wartime military recruitment rules. As per the new regulations, recruitment should "focus on preparing for war" and increase efficiency by calling up “high calibre" recruits. The development comes mere days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the US House Speaker sparked outrage in mainland Beijing.

As per a report shared by the state-run Xinhua news agency, the revised rules aim to provide institutional guarantees for consolidating national defence and building strong armed forces. It focuses on recruiting more high-calibre soldiers, standardising and optimising conscription procedures, and improving the system's efficiency.

The new rules will come into effect from next month.

Meanwhile, self-ruled Taiwan remains on high alert this week after Beijing staged three days of military drills that simulated "sealing off" the island. Taipei held disaster-preparedness drills on Thursday enacting a range of disasters from missile strikes to a chemical weapons blast and a deadly metro station attack.

Chinese jets and warships have continued circling the island after the drills concluded, with Taiwan's defence ministry detecting seven naval vessels and 26 aircraft between Wednesday and Thursday morning. 14 aircraft had crossed the unofficial median line that separates the island from mainland China.

The revision also marks the first time that a separate chapter on wartime recruitment has been included in the regulations. The new rules were reportedly promulgated as Beijing is facing geopolitical tensions on several fronts, including in the South China Sea, especially in the Taiwan Strait.

China regards Taiwan as its own territory and objects to any interactions between the Taiwanese leadership and foreign officials. Beijing has not ruled out the possible use of force to reunify the self-ruled island with the mainland at some point of time. Taiwan however rejects China's sovereignty claims.

