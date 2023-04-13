After military drills, China rolls out new wartime recruitment rules amid tensions with Taiwan2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM IST
China has recently revised its wartime military recruitment rules, shortly after conducting extensive military drills in the vicinity of Taiwan. The new regulations emphasize the importance of preparing for war and aim to enhance efficiency by recruiting ‘high calibre’ personnel.
Days after concluding extensive military drills around Taiwan, China has now released a revised set of wartime military recruitment rules. As per the new regulations, recruitment should "focus on preparing for war" and increase efficiency by calling up “high calibre" recruits. The development comes mere days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with the US House Speaker sparked outrage in mainland Beijing.
