After missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv again targeted by drones today

After missile attack on Ukraine, Kyiv again targeted by drones today1 min read . 01:10 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine conflict: More than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's airspace and at least 15 of them were shot down.
Three days after a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, the country's capital city Kyiv was again targeted by multiple drones in an attack early Monday, said authorities as quoted by news agency The Associated Press.
On its Telegram account, the Kyiv city administration stated that more than 20 Iranian-made drones were detected over the capital's airspace and at least 15 of them were shot down.
It added that a critical infrastructure point was hit, without giving more details, as per AP reports.
Oleksii Kuleba, Kyiv region Gov said that some infrastructure facilities were damaged, as well as private houses, and at least two people were injured.
Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also said that explosions were heard in two districts, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi. He informed that there were no immediate casualties reported, and that the emergency services are working in the area.
Ukraine's air force on Telegram said that they were able to destroy 30 of at least 35 self-explosives drones that Russia launched across the country from the eastern side of the Azov Sea.
The Ukrainian military has reported increasing success in shooting down missiles and explosive drones.
Earlier on Friday, air raid sirens went off across all Ukrainian regions early Friday as Kremlin forces launched the latest large-scale missile attack. Among the targets were “crucial infrastructure" in the Kharkiv region in the northeast.
Widespread power outages were reported there and in Poltava. Explosions were also heard in at least three districts of Kyiv. A residential building was hit in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, the home town of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, with casualties likely, officials said.
The strikes come a day after a top Ukrainian army commander warned there’s “no doubt" Russian forces will attempt to seize Kyiv as soon as January after failing in the spring, potentially from a staging ground in Belarus.
The US on Thursday sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. The Pentagon confirmed plans to expand its training in Germany for Ukrainian forces.
(With AP inputs)
