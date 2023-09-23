National Investigation Agency confiscated properties of pro-Khalistan extremist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in Chandigarh and Amritsar, days after his online hate video surfaced threatening Canadian Hindus to leave the country

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized properties of pro-Khalistan extremist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The properties in Chandigarh, and Amritsar has been confiscated by the investigative agency couple of days after Pannun openly posted a hate video threatening Hindus to leave Canada.

“National Investigation Agency (NIA) today confiscated the house and land of the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit & Canada-based ‘designated individual terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh in Amritsar and Chandigarh. This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of NIA, have been confiscated under section 33(5) of UA(P)A" an NIA notification read.

Earlier in the day NIA's Mohali court also ordered the confiscation of property of a house belonging to slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in BharsinghPura village of Jalandhar district.

The investigative agency's move comes even as the diplomatic tension between India and Canada regarding the Khalistani extremism refusing to die down. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has remained unfazed about his allegations of involvement of Indian intelligentsia in the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, while Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is yet to make an official statement.

According to Hindustan Times report, A property confiscation notice pasted outside Pannun's residence at sector 15 in Chandigarh read, “1/4th share of house no. #2033 Sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a 'proclaimed offender' in NIA case RC- 19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab, Dated 14/09/2023. This is for information of general public."

A similar notice was put up on the agricultural land belonging to Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in his ancestral village Khankot in Amritsar.

The central probe agency has confiscated 46 kanal of agricultural land belonging to Pannu in the village in relation to a terror case registered in 2020, the HT report noted.

The video of Pannun surfaced days after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations on September 18 of the “potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, on Canadian soil on June 18 in British Columbia.

India angrily rejected Trudeau's allegations as "absurd" and "motivated."

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is one of the founders of the US-based separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and actively lobbies for a separate state for Sikhs, which they call Khalistan, in the US, Canada and the UK.

In July 2020, Pannun was designated a terrorist by the Union home ministry and two months later, the government ordered the attachment of his properties under Section 51A of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Pannun has been running a campaign against India and motivating Sikh youngsters in his home state Punjab to join militancy.

Notably, Pannun also worked closely with Canada-based slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, whose murder has been at the centre of the diplomatic standoff between Ottawa and New Delhi.

