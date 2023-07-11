After no Powerball jackpot winners on Monday, prize money jumps to $725 million1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 10:26 PM IST
The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday for the massive prize, which has an estimated $366.2 million lump-sum cash value before tax, according to Powerball
After no winning ticket was sold for the Monday Powerball drawing, the grand prize jumped to an estimated $725 million– the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to a report by CNN on Tuesday.
