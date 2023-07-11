After no winning ticket was sold for the Monday Powerball drawing, the grand prize jumped to an estimated $725 million– the seventh largest Powerball jackpot, according to a report by CNN on Tuesday.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday for the massive prize, which has an estimated $366.2 million lump-sum cash value before tax, according to Powerball.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing were 2, 24, 34, 53, 58 and red Powerball 13.

“Two tickets sold in California and Iowa matched all five white balls, with the California ticket winning a $1 million prize and the Iowa ticket winning $2 million by including the Power Play feature," the CNN report said.

According to Powerball, there were also 28 tickets that won $50,000 prizes, and 12 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million.

There have been 35 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The current Mega Millions jackpot winnings are estimated at $480 million, according to its website.

For Saturday’s Powerball jackpot drawing grew to $615 million, the 10th largest prize in history.