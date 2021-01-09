After NYSE delisting, China brings rules to protect firms from foreign laws

After the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) again announced on Thursday that it would stick to its decision to delist three Chinese telecoms, China issued new regulations to protect its companies and citizens from what it described as “unjustified" use of foreign laws.

The rules, as per the Ministry of Commerce, effective immediately, allow authorities to ban the imposition of other jurisdictions’ laws and measures on Chinese entities when it deems them inappropriate.

The move comes after the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) said it will delist three Chinese telecom companies, a complete U-turn on the matter after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the NYSE chief he disagreed with an earlier decision to reverse the delistings.

The latest move, which is effective Jan. 11, marks the third time in less than a week the Big Board has ruled on the issue.

The flip-flopping highlights the confusion over which companies were included in an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in November barring U.S. persons from investing in publicly traded companies Washington deems to be tied to the Chinese military.

It also coincides with escalating tensions within Washington on China policy in the final days of the Trump administration.

The NYSE originally on Thursday announced plans to delist China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. On Monday, it did a U-turn after consulting with regulators in connection with the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and decided to keep them listed. Wednesday's decision marks a return to the original plan.

The decision to keep the companies listed had prompted criticism that Treasury was being dovish on China.

NYSE plans to delist three Chinese telecom is political: China

Earlier this month, China's securities regulator said NYSE plans to delist three Chinese telecom firms are "political" and that the impact will be "limited".

The move "completely disregards the actual situation of the relevant companies and the legitimate rights and interests of global investors and severely undermines normal market rules and order," the Chinese regulator said.

The NYSE decided to delist Chinese telecoms following President Donald Trump's move in November to bar U.S. investment in 31 firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

The overall scale of the American Deposit Receipts listed by the three companies is small, it said, with a total market value of less than 20 billion yuan ($3.07 billion), or 2.2% of the total equity of the three firms.

"Even if delisted, the direct impact on the companies' development and market operation is quite limited," the regulator said.

China's commerce ministry also said it will take "necessary measures" to safeguard the interests of Chinese companies.

(With inputs from agencies)





