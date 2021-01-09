After NYSE delisting, China brings rules to protect firms from foreign laws

2 min read . 11:59 AM IST

Staff Writer ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

China issued new rules to protect its companies from what it described as unjustified foreign laws. The move comes after the NYSE said it will delist three Chinese telecom firms, a complete U-turn on the matter after US Treasury Secretary told the NYSE chief he disagreed with the earlier decision.