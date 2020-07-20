After Oxford, Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine also shows promising results

German biotech firm BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer on Monday reported additional data from their experimental Covid-19 vaccine conducted in Gerrmany on 60 healthy adults that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. The response echoed results of a similar test conducted in the US.

The firms said the data also demonstrated an induction of high level of T-cell responses against the novel coronavirus.

Researchers found that patients had a T-cell response, which bodes well for their ability to fend off the virus. BioNTech shares surged 10% in Germany. Pfizer gained 4% in trading before US markets opened.

More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. There are 23 candidates in human clinical trials, including from Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc.

Experts have cautioned a safe and effective vaccine will take 12-18 months to develop.

The trial showed that volunteers given two doses of the vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies, similar to the US trial.

The data is available on an online preprint server at medrxiv and is undergoing scientific peer-review for potential publication, the companies said.

Earlier today, UK has signed agreements to buy 90 million doses of vaccines in development by drugmakers including Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE and Valneva SE, joining countries around the world racing to secure supplies of protection against the pandemic.

While Pfizer and BioNTech plan to supply 30 million doses of their vaccine candidate this year and next, France’s Valneva agreed to supply the U.K. with 60 million doses of the shot it’s developing, and another 40 million if the product proves safe and effective, according to a Bloomberg report.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "hopeful" of a vaccine, "but to say that I'm 100 percent confident that we will get a vaccine this year or indeed next year is, alas, just an exaggeration."

"It may be that the vaccine is going to come riding over the hill like the cavalry, but we just can't count on it right now," he said in an interview, reported news agency AFP.

Apart from this, scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

In research published Monday in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody," said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's University of Oxford, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are usually designed only to evaluate safety, but in this case experts were also looking to see what kind of immune response was provoked.

With inputs from agencies

