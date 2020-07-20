After Oxford, two more Covid-19 vaccines show promise in trials

After a shot from AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University , which showed promise on Monday in the first phase of tests, two more Covid-19 vaccines showed promising results in their early-stage trials today.

CanSino Biologics Inc.’s experimental coronavirus vaccine showed potential results in a mid-stage clinical study, paving the way for the next phase of tests as it jostles with Western pharma giants to deliver one of the first pandemic vaccines.

The shot was shown to be safe and induced an immune response, according to a study released in the medical journal The Lancet. Still, the authors stressed that no participants were exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus after vaccination, so it wasn’t possible for this study to determine whether the candidate effectively protects against infection.

The results reinforce CanSino’s status as a front-runner in the vaccine race. The company emerged as one of the fastest movers in May, when it became the first firm to publish a full scientific study on its early human trials -- a crucial step because it allows researchers to assess a pharmaceutical product’s potential.

CanSino’s experimental vaccine completed the second of three stages of human testing required before a pharmaceutical product can be sold.

Another experimental vaccine from German biotech firm BioNTech and US drugmaker Pfizer today reported additional data from their Covid-19 vaccine conducted in Germany on 60 healthy adults that showed it was safe and induced an immune response in patients. The response echoed results of a similar test conducted in the US.

The firms said the data also demonstrated an induction of high level of T-cell responses against the novel coronavirus. Researchers found that patients had a T-cell response, which bodes well for their ability to fend off the virus.

Experts have cautioned a safe and effective vaccine will take 12-18 months to develop.

Earlier today, as a ray of hope to provide a cure for coronavirus pandemic, scientists at Oxford University said their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

In research published in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental Covid-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55.

“We are seeing good immune response in almost everybody," said Dr. Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at Oxford University.

The vaccine, called AZD1222 and being developed by AstraZeneca and scientists at Britain's University of Oxford, did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

More than 150 possible vaccines are being developed and tested around the world to try to stop the novel coronavirus pandemic. There are 23 candidates in human clinical trials, including from Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc.

The coronavirus pandemic, which first emerged in Wuhan late last year, has provoked a powerful research push in China amid exacerbated political tensions with the US.

