After Paul Octopus FIFA forecast, Thai lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 results

After Paul Octopus FIFA forecast, Thai lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 results

Boy (L), a 5-year-old white lion, lunges at a piece of meat hanging under the flag of Scotland, instead of the piece under the England flag, set up to see the big cat 'predict' the outcome of Euro 2020 matches at Zoo in northeast Thailand
05:38 PM IST Livemint

The five-year-old white lion who lives at a zoo in northeast Thailand makes his predictions by grabbing meat marked with national flags from a wire above his pen

After Paul Octopus' FIFA forecasts, 'psychic' lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 results

After Paul Octopus' FIFA forecasts, 'psychic' lion correctly predicts Euro 2020 results

Ever since Paul the Octopus correctly predicted the results of eight matches of the 2010 FIFA World Cup from his aquarium in Germany, football has seen an explosion of animal oracles.

Ever since Paul the Octopus correctly predicted the results of eight matches of the 2010 FIFA World Cup from his aquarium in Germany, football has seen an explosion of animal oracles.

In the ongoing Euro 2020 matches, Boy the "psychic" lion has received a barrage of appreciation for correctly predicting the four UEFA Euro 2020 matches.

How does Boy lion make Euro 2020's prediction?

The five-year-old white lion who lives at a zoo in northeast Thailand makes his predictions by grabbing meat marked with national flags from a wire above his pen.

Boy lion has notched four successes in the first round of matches, including France clawing their way 1-0 past Germany on Wednesday.

The lion also predicted England's win over Croatia, Holland's victory over Ukraine, and Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal's demolition of Hungary.

The only knock to Boy's pride so far has been Spain's unexpected goalless draw against Sweden, in which he had predicted the victory of Spain.

The big cat has given footballing giants Italy pause for thought by predicting a huge upset in the form of victory for Wales in Rome on Sunday.

A raft of so-called psychic animals making sporting and political predictions has captivated attention in recent years.

In Australia, Muscles the Mystic saltwater crocodile tipped Joe Biden to beat Donald Trump in last year's US presidential election.

