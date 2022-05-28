On May 28, India provided 15,000 litres of kerosene to Sri Lanka to aid 700 fishermen and power ferry services in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna city, just days after delivering 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to the debt-ridden island nation in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades. Last month, India offered an additional $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to help the neighbouring country acquire fuel after its foreign exchange reserves plunged drastically in recent months, prompting a depreciation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

Sri Lanka is experiencing its biggest economic crisis since its 1948 independence. Long lines for fuel, cooking gas, and other commodities have formed as a result of a catastrophic scarcity of foreign reserves, while power outages and skyrocketing food costs have added to the people's misery. The economic crisis has sparked a political crisis in Sri Lanka, with demands for the strong Rajapaksas to quit.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude for India's support for his country during "this tough era" on May 27. The prime minister took to Twitter to say he spoke with India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman.

"I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.

“Continuing Indian assistance to Sri Lanka. 15000 ltrs of kerosene gifted to 700 fishermen of Delft, Nainativu, Eluvaitivu & Analitivu. CG Shri Raakesh Natraj with Fisheries Min Hon. Douglas Devananda initiated distribution; part of the consignment will also power ferry service between islands," the Consulate General of India in Jaffna said in a tweet.

India on Friday handed over 25 tonnes of medical supplies worth over $700,000 to Sri Lanka as part of its ongoing efforts to help the island nation combat its worst economic crisis.

India on Monday said it delivered around 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to Sri Lanka, days after supplying 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel under the Indian credit line to help ease the acute fuel shortage in the country.

Last week, India sent urgent relief supplies comprising 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 200 MT of milk powder and 24 MT of life-saving medicines with a combined value of ₹45 crore to Sri Lanka.

(With agency inputs)