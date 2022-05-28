On May 28, India provided 15,000 litres of kerosene to Sri Lanka to aid 700 fishermen and power ferry services in the Tamil-dominated Jaffna city, just days after delivering 40,000 metric tonnes of petrol to the debt-ridden island nation in the midst of its worst economic crisis in decades. Last month, India offered an additional $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to help the neighbouring country acquire fuel after its foreign exchange reserves plunged drastically in recent months, prompting a depreciation of its currency and spiralling inflation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}