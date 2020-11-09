After Pfizer trial results, Russia says Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective

After Pfizer trial results, Russia says Sputnik V vaccine over 90% effective1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 09:19 PM IST
MOSCOW: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 is more than 90% effective, a representative of the health ministry said on Monday, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.
The comments followed a statement earlier on Monday by vaccine developers Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, who said their experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective.
"We are responsible for monitoring the effectiveness of the Sputnik V vaccine among citizens who have received it as part of the mass vaccination programme," Oksana Drapkina, director of a research institute under the health ministry, said in a statement.
"Based on our observations, it is also more than 90%. The appearance of another effective vaccine - this is good news for everyone," Drapkina said.
