After President Biden, First Lady tests COVID positive
- Jill Biden has developed 'mild' COVID symptoms
Days after US President Joe Biden recovered from COVID, his wife and the First Lady Jill Biden has now contracted the virus. As per doctors, she has developed 'mild' symptoms of the infection.
After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the first lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive, informed her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday
The first lady tested positive for coronavirus in South Carolina, where she traveled with the president. She will stay there in a private residence for a few more days. “Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified," her communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement “She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests."
She has been advised to complete a course of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid antiviral drugs.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid this morning on an antigen test. Because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others, consistent with CDC guidance. The White House said it would also increase the president’s testing and report those results.
He plans to return to Washington and sign the Democrats’ sweeping climate, health care, and tax reform legislation. The president is expected to continue on to Wilmington to resume his vacation later Tuesday evening.
The Bidens have been vacationing in South Carolina since Aug. 10. Jill Biden, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
